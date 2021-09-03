William Francis Kelleher Sr., age 79, of Bradford, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021 at Apple Rehab Clipper. He was the husband of Frances (Guertin) Kelleher.

William was born in Fall River, MA to Raymond and Gladys (Mowbray) Kelleher. William received his bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from St. Mary’s College and post bachelor’s degree from Boston College and Bridgewater College. A teacher by trade, he specialized in English and had a fondness for words. His love for words was illustrated by everything from writing poetry to crossword puzzles. He was also an avid reader. William also enjoyed music and through his life became proficient at piano and singing and listening to music was a constant in his house. His interests were numerous as were his talents in finance, logic and knowledge of countless topics. A spiritual man, he held God in his heart throughout life.

William is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Francis E. Kelleher; his children; William F. Kelleher Jr, Thomas Kelleher, Kathleen Kelleher, Laurie Kelleher, Brian Kelleher, Michael Kelleher, and Deborah Kelleher. His brother Raymond J. Kelleher Jr., 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren also survive him.

In addition to his parents, his half siblings, Daniel Kelleher and Eileen Kelleher, precede William in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield, RI. Burial to follow in St Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Wakefield.

