Joanne Upham, 78, of Newport, RI, born to Edgar McKinney and Viola (Quattrucci) McKinney passed peacefully on August 31, 2021 leaving behind her only brother Ronald P. McKinney of Winter Park, FL.

Joanne had great faith. She loved and trusted in God. Today, she gets to be with Him!

Joanne loved her husband Louis J. Upham Jr. (Lou) who she married on April 28, 1962. Today, she gets to be with him!

Our mother loved her family. She loved each one of us unconditionally: Lou Upham (Kate), Cindy Church (Greg), Mike Upham, Laurie Upham, Lisa Reale (Anthony) and Jodi Peters (Michael). She prayed for us daily.

Nana loved her grandchildren she prayed for them: Haley, Keith, Katy, Ryan, Josh, Jodi, Tori, Nicole, Matthew, Anthony and Morgan. She loved and prayed for her great grandchildren: Chloe and Kylie.

Matthew, he left us early to make way for his grandparents. Today she gets to be with him!

Joanne worked at Rhode Island hospital for more than 20 years where she interacted with and then prayed for many patients and their families.

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Joanne Upham will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 10:00am at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd., Middletown. Burial immediately following at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Browns Ln., Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HopeHealth Hospice https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/.

The Latest From What's Up Newp