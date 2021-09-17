Florence E (Adams) Seibert, age 91, of Middletown, RI passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, September 10, 2021, at St. Clare Nursing Home in Newport, RI. She is survived by her husband Joseph H. Seibert, age 99. They were married for 70 wonderful years.

Born in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Florence (Kiesel) Adams and Christopher Adams and had one sister, the late Evelyn (Adams) Hamilton of Holmdel, New Jersey.



After spending most of her life in Roslyn, NY and Freeport, NY she moved to Middletown, RI in 2018 with her husband Joe to be near her family. There she continued her love of gardening, sewing, and quilting while enjoying her true love of New England, its fairs and foliage and all else it had to offer.



She is survived by her children Joseph (Ken) Seibert and his wife Kerry of Middletown, RI, and a daughter, Chrisann Furnari of Belmont, NC. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren Thomas Furnari and Andrea Bacchus and two-great-grandchildren, Penelope and Harrison. She is also survived by her niece Janet Scott and Gary Hamilton and their children.

She was a wonderful wife and mother and will always be loved and remembered for her love and kindness.



Funeral Services will be private, and a memorial service will be held in the future. Any tributes or condolences can be made at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.

