via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Catherine Burns Stahl, 82, of Middletown passed away on September 15, 2021, after a short illness. Cathy was born December 20, 1938, in New London, CT, to William and Eleanor (Crawford) Burns. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1956. In July of 1966, Cathy married Carl, to whom she was married for nearly 47 years.

Cathy retired in 2004 after serving as the Middletown Canvassing Authority clerk for 26 years. She also enjoyed her work as a teacher’s aide with Middletown Public Schools.

Her husband Carl nicknamed everyone; she was known to many as “Fuzz.” Her eight grandchildren, whom she loved with all of her heart, affectionately called her “Punkin.” These grandchildren, in addition to her three great-grandchildren, were her pride and joy. You could be sure to find her at a hockey rink or ball field being the loudest cheerleader in the stands.

Cathy was one of the most selfless people you would ever meet, often putting her own needs on the back burner to help others. Those who knew her knew she was quite the conversationalist. If you ran into her in the aisle at Shaw’s, you knew your quick trip to pick up a gallon of milk was going to take a bit longer than expected.

Cathy was predeceased by her husband and parents. She leaves behind her daughter Catherine Nash and her husband Bill, her son John and his wife Kristin and her son Michael and his wife Kirstin, her grandchildren Kyle Nash, Kailey Nash Welch and her husband Ben, Kevin Nash, and his fiancée Kenleigh Hebel, Dylan, Patrick, Keelin, Kate, and Kelly Stahl and her three great-grandchildren, Isla, Ellie, and Everett Welch. She also leaves her brother John and his wife, Barbara, of San Antonio, TX, and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 20, from 4:00-7:00 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 21 at 10:00 AM at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made to Middletown Fire and Rescue, 239 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI 02842, or the Hillside Charitable Organization, P.O. Box 594, Newport, RI 02840.

