Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Job Opportunities Available This Week

  1. 1899 LLC – host/hostess
  2. A1 Roofing & Construction – Estimator
  3. AccessPoint RI – Custodial Job Coach
  4. Advantage Solutions – Full Time Warehouse Store Product Sample Team Leader – Hiring Now
  5. Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
  6. Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
  7. Athleta – General Manager
  8. Balfour Beatty – Resident Specialist
  9. Banana Republic – Sales Associate
  10. Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Service Advisor
  11. BJ’s Wholesale Club – Tire Installation Team Member – Store 306
  12. BMW of Newport- Receptionist
  13. BPM – Program Planner, Assessment Monitoring and Evaluation Analyst
  14. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
  15. Burger King – Burger King Management/Leadership
  16. C.R. England – Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!
  17. Carey Richmond & Viking Insurance – Account Manager – Personal Insurance
  18. Castle Hill Inn – PASTRY COOK
  19. Child & Family Services of Newport County – Assistant Program Manager
  20. Chili’s – Server / Food Runner
  21. City of Newport – Police Officer
  22. Clean Ocean Access – Compost Sales Representative
  23. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  24. Corrigan Financial – Paraplanner
  25. Davey Tree Expert Company – Landscape Technician | Newport, RI
  26. Diego’s – Bartenders
  27. Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
  28. EBCAP – Adult GED Instructor (EBCAP0888)
  29. Embrace Home Loans – Accounts Payable Coordinator
  30. Epsilon Systems – Program Manager
  31. FatFace – Retail Sales Associate
  32. Foodlove Market – EXPEDITOR/FOOD RUNNER – $13-$17/HOUR
  33. GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  34. Hyundai of Newport- Driver – Part Time
  35. IDC – Executive Assistant to President/CEO
  36. JH Breakell – Retail Store Manager
  37. KFC – KFC General Manager – Salary Non Exempt
  38. Kiel James Patrick – Retail Sales Associate – Part Time/Full Time
  39. KVH Industries – Sales Support Coordinator
  40. Leidos – Engineering Technician I
  41. Life Made Simple – Do you love to clean, but don’t want to use your own car? – House Cleaners
  42. Lifespan – Program Coordinator
  43. Looking Upwards – ASSISTANT MANAGER 
  44. Maritime Tribes – Graphic Designer
  45. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  46. Middletown Public Schools – Building-Based Substitute Teachers (One Year Only) – All Subject Areas
  47. MIKEL – MEDIA SPECIALIST I
  48. NAEP – Assessment Coordinator
  49. Napa Auto Parts – NAPA AUTO PARTS DELIVERY DRIVER
  50. Navy Exchange Service Command – NAVY LODGE GUEST SERVICE REP SUPERVISOR
  51. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
  52. Newport Blues Cafe – Bouncer/Security Guard
  53. Newport County REgional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant Behavior Support Program Gaudet Middle School
  54. Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Front of House General Manager
  55. Newport Hotel Group – Call Center Agent
  56. Newport Mental Health – Case Manager
  57. Newport Public Schools – Interpreter/Office Support @ Pell Elementary School
  58. Newport Restaurant Group – EXECUTIVE SOUS CHEF
  59. Newport Vineyards – Host/Busser/Food Runner
  60. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Director of Environmental Education
  61. North Star Fishing – Deckhand
  62. OceanCliff 1 & 2 – Houseperson
  63. Old Navy – Seasonal Sales Associate
  64. On Time Staffing – Warehouse Worker
  65. Patriot Home Mortgage – Mortgage Loan Processor
  66. PeopleReady – Dining Room Server
  67. Petco – Seasonal Associate
  68. Picerne Real Estate Group – Maintenance Technician
  69. Post All – Store Clerk / Assistant Manager
  70. RBS Global – Bookkeeper
  71. Reagan Marine Construction – Dock Builder / Craft Worker
  72. Riverhead Building Supply – Yardman
  73. Roberts Health Centre – Facilities Maintenance Director
  74. S & P Data – Work from Home – Inbound Customer & Technical Support
  75. Salve Regina University – Digital Fundraising Officer – Salve Regina University
  76. SEA Corp – Purchase Requisition Specialist
  77. Sephora – Beauty Advisor
  78. Shaner Operating Corp – Hotel Director of Rooms Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina
  79. St. George’s School – Advancement Assistant
  80. Starbucks – Barista
  81. St. Michaels – Assistant Teacher in Early Childhood Program
  82. Suez – Operator In Training
  83. Surv – Local Worker: Odd Jobs, Laborer
  84. Susse Chalet – Housekeeper ***$500 Sign On Bonus /Housekeeper ***$500 mag-sign in sa Bon
  85. Tallulah’s Taqueria – JAMESTOWN STORE -FOH TEAM MEMBER – Hospitality
  86. TCI – Program Specialist
  87. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Restaurant Servers and Valets
  88. The Clambake Club of Newport – Server
  89. The Coggeshall Club – Assistant Yearling Teacher
  90. The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
  91. The Mooring – SERVER
  92. The Paper Store – Sales Associate
  93. Thor Solutions – Financial Analyst
  94. Trinity Management – Property Maintenance Supervisor
  95. Unified Parking Partners – Facilities Technician
  96. US Naval Education & Training Command – IT SPECIALIST (CUSTSPT)
  97. US Naval Supply Systems Command – SUPPLY TECHNICIAN
  98. USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
  99. Vineyard Vines – Sales Associate
  100. West Indies Management Company – Full Charge Bookkeeper

