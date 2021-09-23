Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Job Opportunities Available This Week
- 1899 LLC – host/hostess
- A1 Roofing & Construction – Estimator
- AccessPoint RI – Custodial Job Coach
- Advantage Solutions – Full Time Warehouse Store Product Sample Team Leader – Hiring Now
- Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
- Athleta – General Manager
- Balfour Beatty – Resident Specialist
- Banana Republic – Sales Associate
- Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Service Advisor
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – Tire Installation Team Member – Store 306
- BMW of Newport- Receptionist
- BPM – Program Planner, Assessment Monitoring and Evaluation Analyst
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
- Burger King – Burger King Management/Leadership
- C.R. England – Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!
- Carey Richmond & Viking Insurance – Account Manager – Personal Insurance
- Castle Hill Inn – PASTRY COOK
- Child & Family Services of Newport County – Assistant Program Manager
- Chili’s – Server / Food Runner
- City of Newport – Police Officer
- Clean Ocean Access – Compost Sales Representative
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- Corrigan Financial – Paraplanner
- Davey Tree Expert Company – Landscape Technician | Newport, RI
- Diego’s – Bartenders
- Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
- EBCAP – Adult GED Instructor (EBCAP0888)
- Embrace Home Loans – Accounts Payable Coordinator
- Epsilon Systems – Program Manager
- FatFace – Retail Sales Associate
- Foodlove Market – EXPEDITOR/FOOD RUNNER – $13-$17/HOUR
- GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Hyundai of Newport- Driver – Part Time
- IDC – Executive Assistant to President/CEO
- JH Breakell – Retail Store Manager
- KFC – KFC General Manager – Salary Non Exempt
- Kiel James Patrick – Retail Sales Associate – Part Time/Full Time
- KVH Industries – Sales Support Coordinator
- Leidos – Engineering Technician I
- Life Made Simple – Do you love to clean, but don’t want to use your own car? – House Cleaners
- Lifespan – Program Coordinator
- Looking Upwards – ASSISTANT MANAGER
- Maritime Tribes – Graphic Designer
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- Middletown Public Schools – Building-Based Substitute Teachers (One Year Only) – All Subject Areas
- MIKEL – MEDIA SPECIALIST I
- NAEP – Assessment Coordinator
- Napa Auto Parts – NAPA AUTO PARTS DELIVERY DRIVER
- Navy Exchange Service Command – NAVY LODGE GUEST SERVICE REP SUPERVISOR
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
- Newport Blues Cafe – Bouncer/Security Guard
- Newport County REgional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant Behavior Support Program Gaudet Middle School
- Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Front of House General Manager
- Newport Hotel Group – Call Center Agent
- Newport Mental Health – Case Manager
- Newport Public Schools – Interpreter/Office Support @ Pell Elementary School
- Newport Restaurant Group – EXECUTIVE SOUS CHEF
- Newport Vineyards – Host/Busser/Food Runner
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Director of Environmental Education
- North Star Fishing – Deckhand
- OceanCliff 1 & 2 – Houseperson
- Old Navy – Seasonal Sales Associate
- On Time Staffing – Warehouse Worker
- Patriot Home Mortgage – Mortgage Loan Processor
- PeopleReady – Dining Room Server
- Petco – Seasonal Associate
- Picerne Real Estate Group – Maintenance Technician
- Post All – Store Clerk / Assistant Manager
- RBS Global – Bookkeeper
- Reagan Marine Construction – Dock Builder / Craft Worker
- Riverhead Building Supply – Yardman
- Roberts Health Centre – Facilities Maintenance Director
- S & P Data – Work from Home – Inbound Customer & Technical Support
- Salve Regina University – Digital Fundraising Officer – Salve Regina University
- SEA Corp – Purchase Requisition Specialist
- Sephora – Beauty Advisor
- Shaner Operating Corp – Hotel Director of Rooms Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina
- St. George’s School – Advancement Assistant
- Starbucks – Barista
- St. Michaels – Assistant Teacher in Early Childhood Program
- Suez – Operator In Training
- Surv – Local Worker: Odd Jobs, Laborer
- Susse Chalet – Housekeeper ***$500 Sign On Bonus /Housekeeper ***$500 mag-sign in sa Bon
- Tallulah’s Taqueria – JAMESTOWN STORE -FOH TEAM MEMBER – Hospitality
- TCI – Program Specialist
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Restaurant Servers and Valets
- The Clambake Club of Newport – Server
- The Coggeshall Club – Assistant Yearling Teacher
- The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
- The Mooring – SERVER
- The Paper Store – Sales Associate
- Thor Solutions – Financial Analyst
- Trinity Management – Property Maintenance Supervisor
- Unified Parking Partners – Facilities Technician
- US Naval Education & Training Command – IT SPECIALIST (CUSTSPT)
- US Naval Supply Systems Command – SUPPLY TECHNICIAN
- USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
- Vineyard Vines – Sales Associate
- West Indies Management Company – Full Charge Bookkeeper