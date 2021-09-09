The Newport Public Education Foundation (NPEF) has announced the recipients of its annual Noreen Stonor Drexel Education Awards, which recognize individuals and organizations that significantly contribute to the students of Newport’s public schools.

This year’s recipients are:

Friends of Education: Douglas and Nancy Horsey

Partner in Education: Newport Restoration Foundation

Unsung Hero in Education: Kathleen Silvia

The awards will be presented during the foundation’s Fall Friend-Raiser, scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Friday, September 24 at Sail Newport. The event will also celebrate the most recent Newport Public Schools teachers of the year: Angela Johnson, social studies teacher at Rogers High School, and Corey Johnson, technology and music teacher at Rogers High School.

“This year’s award recipients represent what is great about our public schools and our city,” said Kate Borgueta, president of the foundation in a press release. “It is always amazing when our community members and organizations step up to the challenge of providing additional enrichment experiences for our students.”

Parents, teachers, and friends are all invited to attend the Fall Friend-Raiser to learn more about how the Newport Public Education Foundation directly and positively impacts the students of Newport’s public schools.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and include hors d’oeuvres from Blackstone Catering and beer and wine from Fifth Ward Liquor. Tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/2021FFR.

NPEF says that this event will be held in accordance with the latest Rhode Island Department of Health guidelines, and the fluidity of the pandemic may require NPEF to modify or postpone. All guests are strongly encouraged to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the event.

