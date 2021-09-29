The City of Newport is looking for some new recruits to join Newport Police Department.

Applications to join the Newport Police Department are being accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8th.

Boasting the oldest Community Policing program in the state, as a Newport Police Officer, the City of Newport says that individuals have a chance to make a difference on a daily basis in a dynamic, internationally known community.

Anyone interested in serving the community by becoming a Newport Police Officer is being urged to download an application by visiting www.CityofNewport.com/Jobs. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age as of Oct. 8, 2021 and be a High School Graduate or possess a GED/ equivalent.

Prospective candidates should be available to complete a Physical Fitness Assessment examination scheduled for Saturday, October 30, 2021 and a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result will be required.

For more information, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/Jobs to download an application.

Popular Stories Right Now

Ryan Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp, LLC. Belmore has led What's Up Newp since December 2012. Belmore also serves as the Sr. Editor - North America for Mountain News - publisher of OnTheSnow. In his spare time, Belmore serves as the Vice President for the Board of Directors at Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors at Lucy's Hearth. Belmore is also a member and supporter of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.