The City of Newport is looking for some new recruits to join Newport Police Department.

Applications to join the Newport Police Department are being accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8th.

Boasting the oldest Community Policing program in the state, as a Newport Police Officer, the City of Newport says that individuals have a chance to make a difference on a daily basis in a dynamic, internationally known community.

Anyone interested in serving the community by becoming a Newport Police Officer is being urged to download an application by visiting www.CityofNewport.com/Jobs. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age as of Oct. 8, 2021 and be a High School Graduate or possess a GED/ equivalent.

Prospective candidates should be available to complete a Physical Fitness Assessment examination scheduled for Saturday, October 30, 2021 and a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result will be required.

For more information, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/Jobs to download an application.