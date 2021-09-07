The Newport Photographers’ Guild returns for the 2021/2022 season this week!

On Wednesday September 8th, Ron Rosenstock will be presenting “Making Better Travel Photographs” at the Edward King Center at 7:00pm.

In kicking off this Newport Photo Guild’s season that includes monthly presentations/events plus a number of member exhibitions, Ron will be discussing the three main ingredients for better images, attention, intention, and awareness.

Information on joining the Newport Photo Guild can be found at http://www.newportphotoguild.org/mem_join.html.

