Escobar Farm’s Corn Maze opened for the 2021 season on Friday, September 3.
The maze this year celebrates New England and covers 8 Acres. According to Escobar Farms’ website, the maze was designed by Brett Herbst of The Maize.
The maze will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 am until 7 pm in September/6 pm in October and November. The Maze will be open on Labor Day from 10 am until 7 pm and on Columbus Day from 10 am until 6 pm. The last entry is one hour before closing.
Admission is $10 for ages 12 and up, $8 for children ages 5 to 11. Children 4 and under are free. Dogs are permitted but must be kept on a leash at all times.
Only cash is accepted on site. For credit card purchases, order online here.
Escobar Farm will begin their popular hay rides on Saturday, September 12th.
The closing date for the maze is Sunday, November 7 at 3 pm.
For more information on the Corn Maze, visit http://escobarfarm.com/the-maze/ or call 401-864-1064 for up-to-date information.
The Latest From What's Up Newp
- Escobar Farm Corn Maze opens for the season with a maze that celebrates New England
- Obituary: Robert C. Marvelle
- Obituary: Joan S. Malkovich
- Synagogues take COVID precautions as Jewish High Holy Days begin Monday night
- Hurricane Ida: 2 reasons for its record-shattering rainfall in NYC and the Northeast long after the winds weakened
- Concert Recap and Photos: Rhythm and Roots Festival Day 2 (September 4, 2021)
- This Day in RI History: September 5, 1874 Nap Lajoie born in Woonsocket
- Concert Recap and Photos: Rhythm & Roots Festival gets underway in Charlestown (September 3, 2021)
- Concert Recap and Photos: Dead & Co. at Xfinity Center (September 3, 2021)
- 31 open houses happening this weekend (Sept. 4 – 5)