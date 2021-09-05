Escobar Farm’s Corn Maze opened for the 2021 season on Friday, September 3.

The maze this year celebrates New England and covers 8 Acres. According to Escobar Farms’ website, the maze was designed by Brett Herbst of The Maize.

Image via Escobar Farm

The maze will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 am until 7 pm in September/6 pm in October and November. The Maze will be open on Labor Day from 10 am until 7 pm and on Columbus Day from 10 am until 6 pm. The last entry is one hour before closing.

Admission is $10 for ages 12 and up, $8 for children ages 5 to 11. Children 4 and under are free. Dogs are permitted but must be kept on a leash at all times.

Only cash is accepted on site. For credit card purchases, order online here.

Escobar Farm will begin their popular hay rides on Saturday, September 12th.

The closing date for the maze is Sunday, November 7 at 3 pm.

For more information on the Corn Maze, visit http://escobarfarm.com/the-maze/ or call 401-864-1064 for up-to-date information.

