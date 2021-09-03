Brown Medicine, a primary care recently announced that Peter Hollmann, MD, FACP, AGSF has been named 2021-22 president of the American Geriatrics Society (AGS).

Dr. Hollmann assumes responsibility to lead this national nonprofit organization representing more than 6,000 geriatrics healthcare professionals across the country. Established in 1942, the AGS is dedicated to improving the health, independence and quality of life of all older people. Members include geriatricians, geriatric nurses, social workers, family practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and internists.

In addition to his role as chief medical officer at Brown Medicine, Dr. Hollmann continues to practice medicine locally and as part of Brown Medicine’s Division of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine.

An AGS member since 1983, Dr. Hollmann is a fellow with the Society and has been instrumental in the organization’s efforts to promote payment policies that address the needs of Medicare beneficiaries, particularly those with complex and chronic conditions. He founded the AGS Practice Management Advisory Group, and was a founding member of the AGS Quality Committee. He has served as a member and chair of the Public Policy Committee, a member of its quality advisory group, and a member of the AGS Board of Directors for more than eight years.

Dr. Hollmann also serves as vice chair of the American Medical Association’s (AMA) RVS Update Committee to advise Medicare on valuing the work of clinicians who bill for their services on the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, and served on the AMA’s Current Procedural Terminology Editorial Panel. He is a member of the National Committee for Quality Assurance Geriatrics Measures Advisory Panel.

Statewide, Dr. Hollmann co-chairs the multi-payer Patient-Centered Medical Home demonstration project (Care Transformation Collaborative of Rhode Island) Data and Evaluation Committee and is a delegate to the American Medical Association House of Delegates from the Rhode Island Medical Society where he serves on the Executive Committee.

“I consider myself incredibly lucky to have not only found the field of geriatrics, but a supportive and encouraging professional home with the AGS,” Dr. Hollmann states. “Like good geriatrics care, the AGS recognizes the value of teams and diverse expertise, and the importance of making the older adults we serve our number one priority. Over the past year, I have been collaborating with an incredible team of AGS colleagues on our important endeavor to eradicate discrimination in healthcare and research with an initial focus on the intersection of structural racism and ageism. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our outgoing AGS President and others. I know it will take all of us working together to achieve meaningful and lasting change.”

Dr. Hollmann is a 1979 graduate of Brown University and resides in Cranston, R.I.

