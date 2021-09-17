80’s chart-toppers The Motels paid a visit to the Greenwich Odeum Thursday, September 16th for a high-energy show before a crowd of dedicated fans. Led by lead singer/guitarist Martha Davis, the band powered through their hits and more including “So LA,” “Only the Lonely,” and “Suddenly Last Summer.”
What’sUpNewp photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares some photos in the gallery below.
