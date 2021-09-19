It was a high-energy trip down memory lane at the Greenwich Odeum Saturday night September 18th, when one of classic rock’s greatest acts, Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals, paid a visit to the East Greenwich theatre.
Cavaliere was the original keyboardist in the popular band, known for hits like “Good Lovin’,” “People got to be Free,” and “Groovin’.” Along with those classics and other Rascal’s originals, the band rocked a few standout covers, including Wilson Pickett’s “In the Midnight Hour,” and “Mustang Sally.”
WhatsUpNewp’s Rick Farrell was there and shares some photos of the show below.
