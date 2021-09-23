The City of Newport is asking residents, business owners, and non-profits to weigh in on how the City should use roughly $7.2 million in federal funding due to be received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Non-profits are being asked to submit any and all suggestions for how they could benefit from additional civic support by using the form on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/ARPA no later than Thursday, Oct. 14th.

Residents and business owners are being encouraged to fill out a brief online survey at www.CityofNewport.com/ARPASurvey.

From investing in public infrastructure such as water, sewer and broadband service, to expanding opportunities for those most affected by the pandemic, the suggestions received from the community will be used to help guide the City’s ARPA spending plan.

Under the terms of the American Rescue Plan Act, eligible uses the City may pursue include:

Supporting public health expenditures.

Addressing negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency. Replacing lost public sector revenue.

Providing premium pay for essential workers.

Investing in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

More information about the City’s ARPA process can be found at www.CityofNewport.com/ARPA.