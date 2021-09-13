For the second time in less than a month, the City of Newport has begun compiling storm-related damage from residents and businesses that could be eligible for federal disaster reimbursement.



Newport residents and business owners impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida are being encouraged to submit storm-related damage reports to the City’s Emergency Management Agency via the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/StormDamage.

Submissions are due no later than 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15th.



Submissions made by Newport residents, businesses, and critical non-profit organizations will be used to help determine if the damages and expenses that the City incurred meets the threshold to warrant a Federal disaster declaration for either Public or Individual Assistance as decided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Please note that submissions are not an application for, or guarantee of, financial assistance. The report is strictly for reporting damage or loss of personal property.

