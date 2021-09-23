Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that it is bringing 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville to market.

Listed at $1,200,000, the c.1826 home inspired the horror franchise “The Conjuring” and is reportedly one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States.

“Legend has it, the home is haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who lived in the house in the 1800’s. To this day, countless happenings have been reported,” Mott & Chace shares in a press release. “The chilling stories, incidents, and recollections of residents and visitors of the property have been told in dozens of media productions including books, movies, and television shows”.

The critically acclaimed original movie was based on accounts taken from inhabitants of this fourteen-room farmhouse. Many qualified paranormal researchers have been invited into the home – most famously Ed and Lorraine Warren, who founded the oldest ghost hunting team in New England. In the 1970’s, the Warrens were hired to rid the home of its evil. They have confirmed that the events depicted in “The Conjuring” franchise did transpire.

Currently, the full functioning restored farmhouse in Harrisville is rented overnight to paranormal researchers, ghost hunters, and folks of the like.

“Day events, tours, and live streams comprise the numerous ways that the sellers have created an income-producing property. The true potential though is awaiting the next caretakers,” Mott & Chace says.

The property is represented by The Blackstone Team of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

Full Real Estate Description

“Every so often an opportunity presents itself to possess an extraordinary piece of cultural history. The true story of ‘The Conjuring’ started in this very house, in Harrisville, RI. The critically acclaimed original movie was based on accounts taken from inhabitants of this fourteen-room farmhouse. Rumored to be haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who in the 1800’s lived in the house, 1677 Round Top Road is one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States. The chilling stories from this house have inspired dozens of books and movies. Many qualified paranormal researchers have been invited into the home – most famously Ed and Lorraine Warren, who founded the oldest ghost hunting team in New England, and in the 1970’s were hired to rid the home of its evil. The Warrens confirmed that the events depicted in The Conjuring movies (the third just recently released) actually transpired. The current caretakers have reported countless happenings in the house, and have turned overnight guest bookings and group events on the property into a steady successful business.”

