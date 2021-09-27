Nobel Prize winner, singer-songwriter, author, painter, DJ, and distiller Bob Dylan has announced a Fall 2021 tour that includes stops in Providence and Boston.

Dylan’s Providence show is scheduled for Friday, November 26th (Black Friday) at the Providence Performing Arts Center at 8PM. Tickets are on sale Friday, October 1 here.

Dylan last played PPAC on November 2oth 2019 and has not played live since December of that year. His most recent album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, was released in 2020. It garnered critical praise and included his first Billboard #1 single “Murder Most Foul.”

The tour also includes a stop at Boston’s Wang Theatre on November 27th. Details here.