Blackstone River Theatre will present its first concert of the Fall featuring Rhode Island favorites Atwater~Donnelly and The Vox Hunters on Saturday, September 18, 8:00 p.m., at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, RI. Admission is $18.00 advance, $20.00 day of show. For reservations or information call Blackstone River Theatre at (401) 725-9272.

Masks are required for all patrons and staff at Blackstone River Theatre until further notice. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination they will not be allowed to attend the performance.

Multi-instrumentalists Aubrey Atwater and Elwood Donnelly will join forces and trade songs with The Vox Hunters – Armand Aromin and Benedict Gagliardi, as Blackstone River Theatre kicks off its Fall season. Atwater~Donnelly offers an engaging concert of traditional American and Celtic American folk songs, a cappella pieces, hymns, poetry, dance tunes, and original works. Elwood and Aubrey blend unusual vocal harmonies and play guitar, Appalachian mountain dulcimer, Irish tin whistle, harmonica, old-time banjo, bones, limberjacks and other musical surprises. Their performance is appealing to all ages, and with humor and a relaxed stage presence, the acclaimed duo also explains song origins to give more relevance to the material. Atwater~Donnelly have performed and researched folk music extensively in New England, Ireland, England, Prince Edward Island, the Ozarks, and Appalachia.

The Vox Hunters

Armand Aromin and Benedict Gagliardi – The Vox Hunters – are musically bound by a shared love of traditional Irish music, which originally brought them together, as well as an eclectic and ever-growing amalgam of songs both inside and far outside the realm of folk music. Combining Aromin’s multifaceted fiddle playing, Gagliardi’s self-developed concertina style, and a pair of complementary voices, The Vox Hunters will present their exciting repertoire of driving dance tunes blended with an unorthodox collection of interesting songs. They are touted as strong tradition-bearers in their generation, and their genuine affinity for the music is evident in the emotion they draw from it. Last year they released their second album, “Fresh From The Board: Music From The Ocean State Songster, Vol. 1.”

