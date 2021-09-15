The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) today announced the start of its annual Art & Writing Contest, a competition for local students to portray their favorite Aquidneck Island vistas.

The contest encourages students to create artwork, written essays, and poems that express their appreciation of the island’s natural beauty. Winners are awarded generous cash prizes and family memberships to ALT. Entrants must live, or attend school, on Aquidneck Island.

The prompt for art and written entries is: Show your favorite Aquidneck Island vista as artwork on paper or describe it in an essay or poem. Submissions are due no later than noon on Friday, November 19, 2021. Teachers, students, and parents should enter student work via the submission portal on the ALT website. Homeschoolers are welcome to apply.

There are first-, second-, and third-prize awards for each of the three age categories: kindergarten–grade 4, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12. Student prizes range from $50 to $250. Cash grants of $500 are awarded to the schools of the first-place winners, to supplement their environmental education programs. A panel of art judges and a panel of writing judges will determine the winners, who will be recognized at ALT’s annual meeting in February.

“Aquidneck Island is renowned for its abundant natural beauty and scenic viewscapes,” said Chuck Allott, Executive Director at ALT in a press release provided by ALT. “This annual contest encourages students to think about the open spaces that they treasure on our island and to share the special features of those places through their artwork and written pieces. This is exactly why we conserve land – so that the next generations will be able to cherish the natural world in the same way that we do today.”

The contest is sponsored by the design firm Sixteen on Center. More information may be found on ALT’s website, www.ailt.org/our-work/art-writing-contest/, or by calling ALT at 401-849-2799, ext. 13.

