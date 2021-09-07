The following items of business will go before Newport City Council at their next meeting in the Council Chambers of Newport City Hall on Wednesday, September 8 at 6:30 pm.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR A REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

SEPTEMBER 8, 2021

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held in on September 8, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., City Hall, Council Chambers, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Council meetings held July 14, 2021, July 28, 2021 (Approve)

b. Special Events :

1) Newport Art Museum, d/b/a RI Historical Society Outdoor Film Screening 9.11.2021, Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Ave.; September 11, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

2) Paul Haffner, Jr., d/b/a Red Dog Wiffleball Tournament, Morton Park; September 11, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

3) STAY Newport, LLC, d/b/a STAY Newport Opening Social, 476 Thames St.; September 18, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

4) Newport Public Education Foundation, Inc., d/b/a Fall Friend Raiser, Sail Newport; September 24, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

5) Newport Art Museum/Newport Art Association, d/b/a Newport Art Museum Lecture Series- John Tschirch, Newport Art Museum; 10/26/2021, 11/2/2021, 11/9/2021, & 11/16/2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

6) The Landing Restaurant, d/b/a Landing Seafood Fest, 30 Bowen’s Wharf; October 16-17, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

7) RI Arts Foundation at Newport, Inc., d/b/a Newport Music Festival- NMF Free Acoustic Classical Music Concert, Miantonomi Park; October 24, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

8) Newport Boxfit, LLC, d/b/a Boxing Show, Boys & Girls Club, 95 Church St.; November 13, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

c. Holiday Selling License, Renewal, K & K Food Mart Inc., d/b/a K & K Food Mart, 10 Connell Highway

d. Communication from Michelle Mead Leys, re: Change of date- previously approved event, My Best Friend’s Closet Consignment Sale at the Elks Lodge from 6/11/2020 through 6/14/2020 to 11/4/2021 through 11/7/2021

e. Communication from Kenneth W. Johnson, re: Change of date- previously approved event at King Park on August 28, 2021 to September 11, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

f. Communication from Darlene Hutten-Czapski, re: Request to hold neighborhood block party on Weatherly Ave., September 25, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and request street closure (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Meghan Mureddu, d/b/a Fundraiser Pickleball Tournament to Benefit KyleCares Foundation, Rogers High School Tennis Courts; September 18, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Request to waive fees

3. Pedicab Business License, Renewal, Andrew Croan, d/b/a Pedi Power (six pedicabs- May 1, 2022 through April 30, 2024)

4. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

NOTE: Vacancies currently or soon will exist on the following Boards and Commissions: Beach Commission, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, Henderson Home, Historic District Commission, Energy and Environment Commission

Appointments:

Tax Relief Ad Hoc Committee – Penelope Hunt, Allan Booth, Kenneth Urban, Mary Atkins, Caroline Skuncik (term 6 months)

ORDINANCES

5. Amending Chapter 5.40 entitled, “Hotels”, to amend Section 5.40.020 entitled, “Registration of hotels and guesthouses” (Second Reading)

6. Amending Section 17.08.010 entitled, “Definitions” (Second Reading)

7. Amending Section 17.12.010 entitled, “Establishment of districts” (Second Reading)

8. Add New Section- Chapter 17.65 entitled, “Innovation Hub” (Second Reading)

9. Add New Section- Chapter 17.66 entitled, “Innovation Hub Floating Overlay Zone (IHF)” (Second Reading)

10. Add New Section- Chapter 17.108.040, entitled, “ Unified Development Review” (Second Reading)

11. Amending Section 17.12.020, entitled, “Zoning Map” to add New Zoning District, “Innovation Hub (IH), Subdistricts-Urban Village, Maker Tech and Maker” (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS

12. Communication from Nancy Piffard, Show Director, Newport International Boat Show, re: Request to waive vendor fees for the annual boat show

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

13. Action Item #5998/21 – RE: Award of Contract – Public Private Partnership- Renewable Energy Projects (w/accompanying resolution) – Continued from July 28, 2021

14. Action Item #6001/21 – RE: Award of Contract – Nationally Licensed Debt Collection Services (w/accompanying resolution)

15. Action Item #6002/21 – RE: Award of Bid # 22-001 – Printing and Mailing of Utility Bills (w/accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #6003/21 – RE: Award of Bid #22-005 – Utilities Supplies Supplementary Bid (w/accompanying resolution)

17. Action Item #6004/21 – RE: Award of Bid #22-008 – Phragmites Control Mowing and Herbicide Application (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor Licenses:

a) Newport Art Museum, d/b/a RI Historical Society Outdoor Film Screening 9.11.2021, Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Ave.; September 11, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

b) STAY Newport, LLC, d/b/a STAY Newport Opening Social, 476 Thames St.; September 18, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

c) Newport Art Museum/Newport Art Association, d/b/a Newport Art Museum Lecture Series- John Tschirch, Newport Art Museum; 10/26/2021, 11/2/2021, 11/9/2021, & 11/16/2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

2. Class F-1 Daily Liquor License, Seaman’s Church Institute, d/b/a Landing Seafood Festival, 30 Bowen’s Wharf; October 16 & 17, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Action Item #5960/21 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: The Protective Club, d/b/a Protective Club – Operating Without a Valid Class D Alcoholic Beverage License (continued from August 11, 2021)

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

ADJOURN- (09/02/21)

