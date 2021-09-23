Reigning 505 World Champions and 2019 Rolex co-Yachtsmen of the Year Mike Martin and Adam Lowry (San Francisco, CA) lead a talent-packed fleet at the 2021 505 North American Championships, to be hosted at Sail Newport from September 29th through October 3rd.

With the Class World Championship, originally scheduled for Bermuda in late October, canceled due to COVID travel difficulties, organizers say that the 2021 North Americans will see the highest concentration of the world’s top-ranked competitors, including 4 of the top 5 boats from the 2019 World Championships, the class’s most recently held World Championship.

The Class chose Newport and Sail Newport for the legendary sailing conditions and Sail Newport’s world-renowned regatta management team, headed for this event by Matt Duggan (Tiverton, RI) and Sue Reilly (Essex, CT). The championship will be sailed in both Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay, with the race officers deciding which course option to use depending on conditions.

According to organizers, this sailing event is made possible through the support of their sponsors – BBG, Rooster, Heineken, and Mt. Gay Rum.