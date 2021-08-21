Hurricane Henri is expected to impact the region beginning early Sunday morning with heavy winds, rain and a storm surge.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for most of Rhode Island. Travel is expected to be difficult throughout the day Sunday and widespread power outages may occur.

The storm is expected to make landfall along Long Island and/or the Connecticut coast. Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts, and Cape Cod will likely be on the eastern side of the storm, which means less rain, but high winds are expected for most of the area.

We’ll update this story regularly as more details become available.

Check below for the 11AM update from the National Hurricane Center:

1. Dangerous storm surge inundation is expected to begin late tonight or Sunday in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts, where a Storm Surge Warning has been issued. Dangerous storm surge is possible beginning late tonight or Sunday in western portions of Long Island and Connecticut in the Storm Surge Watch area. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials. 2. Hurricane conditions are expected to begin late tonight or Sunday in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect. Tropical storm conditions will begin in these areas tonight. 3. Heavy rainfall may lead to considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor and isolated moderate river flooding, over portions of Long Island, New England, southeast New York and northern New Jersey. 4. Swells from Henri will continue to affect much of the east coast of the U.S. during the next day or two. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.