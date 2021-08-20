Tiverton musicians Alicia “Virginia” Ruggiero and Christopher “James” recently released their first CD “After the Storm Clears.” Celebrate with Alicia and Christopher at 5 pm on Sunday, August 22nd at the Thriving Tree Coffee House on Park Avenue in Portsmouth, RI. Refreshments will be available while the duo performs some of the tunes live. They will also have CDs available for sale with personal signatures. Parking is plentiful and free.

“After the Storm Clears” features eleven original songs plus one all-time favorite, Amazing Grace. The album is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon, and Soundcloud.

Alicia and Christopher are both singer/songwriters. Their original tunes afford the listener an alluring glimpse into the reality of their lives. Blending a mixture of folk and Americana roots music infused with jazz harmony and a bit of blues, Virginia James delivers tight vocal harmonies, introspective lyrics, and seasoned musicianship. Their infectious sound includes ballads that stir the soul and joyful up-tempo numbers that prompt the body to dance.

Alicia “Virginia” Ruggiero and Christopher “James” Farias met in music school at Rhode Island College (RIC) but after graduation their paths went in very different directions. Alicia took her talents around the globe while Chris explored the world of full time gigging in around the New England music scene. Perfect timing brought them back together fifteen years later. The romantic atmosphere at their first gig together (a wedding) lit a spark. They now share a remarkable musical bond as well as a beautiful love.

Both of these artists began making music at a very young age on toy electric keyboards. Chris’ musical journey took him from the piano to trombone and mandolin landing on the guitar around age 13. Today Chris sings and plays the guitar as well as bass, banjo, mandolin, piano, and harmonica. Alicia picked up the violin when her Mother suggested lessons and has been honing her skills ever since.

For more information, visit https://www.virginiajamesmusic.com/