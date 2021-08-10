by International Tennis Hall Of Fame

An exciting weekend of international team tennis is heading to Newport, Rhode Island in September! Tickets are on sale for the upcoming Davis Cup by Rakuten World Group I between New Zealand and Korea, Republic to be held on September 17 & 18 on the grass courts of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Davis Cup by Rakuten is the largest annual international team competition in world sport. One of the cornerstones of the tennis calendar, Davis Cup provides players with the chance to represent their country in an otherwise individual sport.

Tickets for the event are $30 per day, which includes access to see the tennis and to visit the Museum at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 10 at 10 am on tennisfame.com/daviscup.

New Zealand is the host nation for this tie, but with New Zealand’s borders closed to international visitors due to COVID-19, a neutral host was required, and the Hall of Fame offered their support. With the US Open ending the week prior to the Davis Cup and other professional and collegiate events taking place at the same time, most of the competitors will already be in the US ahead of the event.

Team New Zealand heads to Newport coming off a high in international team tennis competition. The doubles team of Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell won the Bronze medal in men’s doubles the Tokyo games, capturing New Zealand’s first have won New Zealand’s first Olympic medal in tennis since Hall of Famer Anthony Wilding in 1912 in Stockholm.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the New Zealand and Korean teams to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The Davis Cup is one of the most storied and historic events in the tennis world, and it’s our pleasure to host the event at the place where tennis history is celebrated year-round,” said Todd Martin, International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO and a past competitor for the US Davis Cup team.

Of note, the ITHF’s campus has hosted Davis Cup twice before. Exactly 100 years ago, in 1921 the Australasian Davis Cup team, then representing Australia and New Zealand played a tie against Japan at the venue, then known as Newport Casino. Additionally, the ITHF hosted the Spain v. USA Quarterfinal Round in 1991.

“The chance to play our tie at such a prestigious venue as the International Tennis Hall of Fame is very special for tennis in New Zealand. It’s never ideal to be unable to play in your own country, but we asked our players to look at it as an opportunity—which surface would you choose to play on? They said grass, and here we are about to play at one of the best grass court venues in the world. We can’t wait for September,” said Tennis NZ High Performance Director Christophe Lambert.