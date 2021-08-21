We’re passing along these announcements regarding cancellations due to the storm. Check with the venues for further information.

Due to the state of emergency issued by the State of Connecticut related to Hurricane Henri, the Jason Mraz performance originally scheduled for tomorrow evening at Mohegan Sun Arena will be postponed.

Updates on a rescheduled Jason Mraz concert at Mohegan Sun Arena will become available via mohegansun.com and Ticketmaster.com. Guests can hold on to their tickets for the rescheduled date.

Due to the incoming storm, and out of an abundance of caution, Scotty McCreery’s show at Indian Ranch tomorrow (Sunday, 8/22) has been cancelled. The pre-concert cruise on the Indian Princess is also cancelled. Samuel Slater’s Restaurant will be closed all day Sunday.

Tickets to the concert, the pre-concert cruise, Reserved Parking and Samuel Slater’s Concert Club ordered online through ETIX, the official ticketing partner of Indian Ranch, will be refunded automatically. Please allow 30 days for the refund to be processed.

We’ll update this list over the coming days as needed.