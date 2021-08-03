With more than half of teachers reporting significant learning loss during the pandemic but poorer districts disproportionately impacted, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Rhode Island.

To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Rhode Island based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

Most & Least Equitable School Districts in Rhode Island

Most EquitableLeast Equitable
1. Warwick School District27. West Warwick School District
2. Lincoln School District28. Barrington School District
3. Smithfield School District29. Providence School District
4. Cumberland School District30. North Providence School District
5. Westerly School District31. Jamestown School District
6. Tiverton School District32. Little Compton School District
7. Newport School District33. Pawtucket School District
8. Burrillville School District34. Central Falls School District
9. North Kingstown School District35. Woonsocket School District
10. Foster School District36. New Shoreham School District
Source: WalletHub

Alongside this report, WalletHub also released rankings for the States with the Most and Least Equitable School Districts.

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.