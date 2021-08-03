With more than half of teachers reporting significant learning loss during the pandemic but poorer districts disproportionately impacted, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Rhode Island.

To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Rhode Island based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

Most & Least Equitable School Districts in Rhode Island

Most Equitable Least Equitable 1. Warwick School District 27. West Warwick School District 2. Lincoln School District 28. Barrington School District 3. Smithfield School District 29. Providence School District 4. Cumberland School District 30. North Providence School District 5. Westerly School District 31. Jamestown School District 6. Tiverton School District 32. Little Compton School District 7. Newport School District 33. Pawtucket School District 8. Burrillville School District 34. Central Falls School District 9. North Kingstown School District 35. Woonsocket School District 10. Foster School District 36. New Shoreham School District

Alongside this report, WalletHub also released rankings for the States with the Most and Least Equitable School Districts.