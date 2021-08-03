With more than half of teachers reporting significant learning loss during the pandemic but poorer districts disproportionately impacted, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Rhode Island.
To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Rhode Island based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
Most & Least Equitable School Districts in Rhode Island
|Most Equitable
|Least Equitable
|1. Warwick School District
|27. West Warwick School District
|2. Lincoln School District
|28. Barrington School District
|3. Smithfield School District
|29. Providence School District
|4. Cumberland School District
|30. North Providence School District
|5. Westerly School District
|31. Jamestown School District
|6. Tiverton School District
|32. Little Compton School District
|7. Newport School District
|33. Pawtucket School District
|8. Burrillville School District
|34. Central Falls School District
|9. North Kingstown School District
|35. Woonsocket School District
|10. Foster School District
|36. New Shoreham School District
Alongside this report, WalletHub also released rankings for the States with the Most and Least Equitable School Districts.