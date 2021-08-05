Stowe Cider recently announced the release of Vermont Grown – Raspberry Honey, as a 16 ounce can sold in 4 packs for $16.

“We’ve once again partnered with our friends over at Fisher Brother’s Farm in Shelburne, VT and Suddabee’s in Morrisville, VT to bring you this smooth, hazy late-summer treat,” Stowe Cider said in a press release. “Celebrating locally sourced fresh raspberries and honey, this cider is brimming with tart, juicy fruit flavor and just a touch of honey sweetness. Refreshing and crisp, Vermont Grown – Raspberry Honey clocks in at 6.0% ABV”.

This new cider will be available beginning Thursday, August 5 in the Stowe Cider taproom and online to ship. Vermont Grown – Raspberry Honey will be hitting shelves across Vermont and New Hampshire in the coming weeks.

For More Information, visit https://www.stowecider.com