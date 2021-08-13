It’s a Westerly to Woonsocket weekend in local music. Fend off the Friday the 13th vibes and enjoy some live music this weekend!

Friday: Head to the Knickerbocker in Westerly for award-winning guitar guru and RI native Duke Robillard and his band. Details here. Need more Duke? He’s also playing Chan’s Saturday night. Details here.

Friday: Head to Chan’s in Woonsocket for some of the best blues around with Michelle Willson & the Evil Gal Orchestra. Details here.

Friday: Boston area gospel/R&B act Rev. Sekou and the Freedom Fighters hit the Levitt AMP for a free show. Details here.

Friday: Bakersfield, CA band Cracker brings Americana/Rock sounds to the Narrows Center at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band return to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield for what is always a party. Good seats still available. Details here.

Saturday: Harry Connick Jr. will be at The Leader Band Pavillion on the water in Boston for a long-awaited show. Details here.

Ken Abrams

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music and more for What'sUpNewp, Providence Monthly, SO RI, and The Bay. He DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse" Tuesday nights, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.