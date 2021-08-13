It’s a Westerly to Woonsocket weekend in local music. Fend off the Friday the 13th vibes and enjoy some live music this weekend!

Friday: Head to the Knickerbocker in Westerly for award-winning guitar guru and RI native Duke Robillard and his band. Details here. Need more Duke? He’s also playing Chan’s Saturday night. Details here.

Friday: Head to Chan’s in Woonsocket for some of the best blues around with Michelle Willson & the Evil Gal Orchestra. Details here.

Friday: Boston area gospel/R&B act Rev. Sekou and the Freedom Fighters hit the Levitt AMP for a free show. Details here.

Friday: Bakersfield, CA band Cracker brings Americana/Rock sounds to the Narrows Center at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band return to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield for what is always a party. Good seats still available. Details here.

Saturday: Harry Connick Jr. will be at The Leader Band Pavillion on the water in Boston for a long-awaited show. Details here.