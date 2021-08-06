The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) this afternoon announced that it recommends closing one South Kingstown beach and five Newport beaches for swimming because of high bacteria levels:

YMCA Camp Fuller in South Kingstown

Fort Adams State Park Beach in Newport

Kings Park Beach in Newport

Gooseberry Beach in Newport

Hazard’s Beach in Newport

Spouting Rock Beach in Newport

RIDOH says that it will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season.

On its website, RIDOH says beach closures are based on exceedances of more than 60 cfu/100 ml in saltwater and in freshwater. Historically, RIDOH says beach closures in Rhode Island have been closely tied to precipitation. Stormwater runoff from roads, parking lots, and other impervious surfaces transports contamination (including bacteria) to our fresh and salt-water bodies.

The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

2021 Beach Season Closures