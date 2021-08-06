The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) this afternoon announced that it recommends closing one South Kingstown beach and five Newport beaches for swimming because of high bacteria levels:

  • YMCA Camp Fuller in South Kingstown
  • Fort Adams State Park Beach in Newport
  • Kings Park Beach in Newport
  • Gooseberry Beach in Newport
  • Hazard’s Beach in Newport
  • Spouting Rock Beach in Newport

RIDOH says that it will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season.

On its website, RIDOH says beach closures are based on exceedances of more than 60 cfu/100 ml in saltwater and in freshwater. Historically, RIDOH says beach closures in Rhode Island have been closely tied to precipitation. Stormwater runoff from roads, parking lots, and other impervious surfaces transports contamination (including bacteria) to our fresh and salt-water bodies.

The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

2021 Beach Season Closures

BeachCity/TownClosed OnRe-OpenedNumber of Days Closed
YMCA Camp FullerSouth Kingstown8/6/21  
Fort Adams State Park BeachNewport8/6/21  
Kings Park BeachNewport8/6/21  
Gooseberry BeachNewport8/6/21  
Hazard’s BeachNewport8/6/21  
Spouting Rock BeachNewport8/6/21  
Dyer Woods Nudist Campground BeachFoster7/23/21  
Larkin’s Pond Beach ClubKingston7/23/218/4/2112
Camp HoffmanKingston7/20/217/27/217
Kingston CampKingston7/20/217/27/217
Conimicut Pont BeachWarwick7/15/217/20/215
Camp CanonicusExeter7/13/217/20/217
Ginny B Campground BeachFoster7/9/217/14/215
Dyer Woods Nudist Campground BeachFoster7/9/217/17/218
Hope Community BeachScituate7/9/217/22/2113
Kent County YMCA Lower PondWarwick7/8/217/15/217
Camp HoffmanKingston7/7/217/13/216
Kingston CampKingston7/7/217/15/218
Camp CanonicusExeter7/7/217/9/212
Conimicut Pont BeachWarwick7/1/217/7/216
Third BeachMiddletown6/24/216/26/212
Mackerel Cove BeachJamestown6/23/216/25/212
Conimicut Pont BeachWarwick6/22/216/24/212
Goddard State Park BeachWarwick6/10/216/11/211
Easton’s BeachNewport6/10/216/12/212
2021 Statewide (for bacteria)    

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.