The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) this afternoon announced that it recommends closing one South Kingstown beach and five Newport beaches for swimming because of high bacteria levels:
- YMCA Camp Fuller in South Kingstown
- Fort Adams State Park Beach in Newport
- Kings Park Beach in Newport
- Gooseberry Beach in Newport
- Hazard’s Beach in Newport
- Spouting Rock Beach in Newport
RIDOH says that it will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season.
On its website, RIDOH says beach closures are based on exceedances of more than 60 cfu/100 ml in saltwater and in freshwater. Historically, RIDOH says beach closures in Rhode Island have been closely tied to precipitation. Stormwater runoff from roads, parking lots, and other impervious surfaces transports contamination (including bacteria) to our fresh and salt-water bodies.
The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).
2021 Beach Season Closures
|Beach
|City/Town
|Closed On
|Re-Opened
|Number of Days Closed
|YMCA Camp Fuller
|South Kingstown
|8/6/21
|Fort Adams State Park Beach
|Newport
|8/6/21
|Kings Park Beach
|Newport
|8/6/21
|Gooseberry Beach
|Newport
|8/6/21
|Hazard’s Beach
|Newport
|8/6/21
|Spouting Rock Beach
|Newport
|8/6/21
|Dyer Woods Nudist Campground Beach
|Foster
|7/23/21
|Larkin’s Pond Beach Club
|Kingston
|7/23/21
|8/4/21
|12
|Camp Hoffman
|Kingston
|7/20/21
|7/27/21
|7
|Kingston Camp
|Kingston
|7/20/21
|7/27/21
|7
|Conimicut Pont Beach
|Warwick
|7/15/21
|7/20/21
|5
|Camp Canonicus
|Exeter
|7/13/21
|7/20/21
|7
|Ginny B Campground Beach
|Foster
|7/9/21
|7/14/21
|5
|Dyer Woods Nudist Campground Beach
|Foster
|7/9/21
|7/17/21
|8
|Hope Community Beach
|Scituate
|7/9/21
|7/22/21
|13
|Kent County YMCA Lower Pond
|Warwick
|7/8/21
|7/15/21
|7
|Camp Hoffman
|Kingston
|7/7/21
|7/13/21
|6
|Kingston Camp
|Kingston
|7/7/21
|7/15/21
|8
|Camp Canonicus
|Exeter
|7/7/21
|7/9/21
|2
|Conimicut Pont Beach
|Warwick
|7/1/21
|7/7/21
|6
|Third Beach
|Middletown
|6/24/21
|6/26/21
|2
|Mackerel Cove Beach
|Jamestown
|6/23/21
|6/25/21
|2
|Conimicut Pont Beach
|Warwick
|6/22/21
|6/24/21
|2
|Goddard State Park Beach
|Warwick
|6/10/21
|6/11/21
|1
|Easton’s Beach
|Newport
|6/10/21
|6/12/21
|2
|2021 Statewide (for bacteria)