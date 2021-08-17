After a pandemic hiatus, the Rhode Island Folk Festival is returning to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence, RI on Sunday, August 29, 2021. The annual event, beginning at Noon, is a free music festival featuring some of the finest folk, acoustic and Americana singer-songwriter acts in the Rhode Island area.

The outdoor Festival features three music stages, food trucks and craft vendors. In addition to the “Band Shell Stage” and the “Songbird Stage,” 2021 sees the addition of a third performance space, the “Emerging Artists Stage.” Based at the park gazebo, the EA Stage will feature short sets from some of the region’s best up-and-coming singer-songwriters.

Formerly known as the Providence Folk Festival, the re-branded Rhode Island Folk Festival is a project of Hear in RI, and is produced by RI-based singer-songwriter John Fuzek.

Board President, performer, and “Songbird Stage” host Allysen Callery is looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience.

Steve Allain of Cardboard Ox (Photo: Rick Farrell)

“I am so excited that we can hold this awesome festival again this year. All of us are so thirsty for live music, and this day is always a highlight of the summer. So many musicians and friends coming together to make a really fun day of music in the sun!”

The Rhode Island Folk Festival remains free and accessible for all attendees. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Picnic meals also welcome. No alcohol is permitted.

All stages and vendors will be outdoors. There will be hand washing stations and hand sanitizers by the portable toilets. Per CDC guidelines, we recommend keeping 6 feet of distance between yourself and others who are not members of your household. We recommend mask wearing in crowded areas.

Schedules for the Festival below:

Tracie Potochnik of Cardboard Ox (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Band Shell Stage: (co-hosted by Tracie Potochnik and Steve Allain)

Noon-12:25 Eastern Medicine Singers

12:35-1:00 Peace Collective

1:10-1:35 Michelle Cruz

1:45-2:10 Swamp Birds

2:20-2:45 Lisa Couto Trio

2:55-3:20 How’s About Charlie

3:30-3:55 Dust Ruffles

4:05-4:30 Joint Chiefs

4:40-5:05 Cardboard Ox

5:10-5:35 Dan Lilley & The Keepers with Amy Bedard

5:45-6:10 Group Song

Songbird Stage: (hosted by Allysen Callery and Avi Jacob)

Noon-12:30 Allysen Callery

12:35-1:05 Jacob Haller

1:10-1:40 Allison Rose

1:45-2:15 Linda Marks

2:20-2:50 Anthony Loffredio

2:55-3:25 Avi Jacob

3:30-4:00 Karen Zanes

4:05-4:35 Dan Blakeslee

4:40-5:10 Andrew Victor

5:15-5:45 Kim Moberg