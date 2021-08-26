President John F. Kennedy vacationed at Hammersmith Farm in Newport on August 26th & 27th, 1962.
Speaking about President Kennedy’s lifelong fascination with the sea, Jacqueline Kennedy once said; “It was really the boat that relaxed him the most. . . . It was for what getting out on a horse was for me, in the air, no phone . . . He loved the sun and the water and no phone.”
In the photos, the 35th President of the United States sits aboard the United States Coast Guard boat Manitou on August 26, 1962 in Narragansett Bay.
President Kennedy would return to Newport, RI in September for the 1962 America’s Cup.
Sources: Robert Knudsen. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston
