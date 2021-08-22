At 2:05 pm, The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) announced that it has lifted travel restrictions on all bridges.

At 12:40 pm on Sunday, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) lifted restrictions on the Mount Hope, Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano bridges for all but high profile vehicles. Automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor/trailers may cross these bridges. In addition, any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling these bridges. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

Original Story

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) today at 10:46 am announced that it has closed Newport Pell Bridge and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge due to high winds, effective immediately. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

At 11:15 am, RITBA announced that it has closed the Mount Hope Bridge due to high winds, effective immediately. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

Under RITBA protocols, RITBA may elect to close a bridge when sustained wind speeds exceed 70 mph for a continuous period of 15 minutes or more or wind gusts persistently exceed 70 mph over a period of 15 minutes. The bridge will reopen when conditions are deemed safe.



Members of the public can check bridge conditions and closures by visiting our website at ritba.org, by calling RITBA at 401-423-0803, or on Twitter at @RIEZPASS.