Viola R. Ferreira, 98, formerly of Chelmsford, MA passed away on July 29, 2021 at St. Clare. Nursing Home Newport, RI. She was the wife of the late Manuel C. Ferreira who passed away May 1981 and was also predeceased by her three brothers Alderic, Leon, and Francis Xavier Lavallee. Viola was born February 19, 1923, in Lowell, MA to Paul and Laura (Tremblay) Lavallee of Lowell, MA.

Viola was a graduate of Notre Dame de Lourdes and the Girls Vocational schools. She met her husband and quickly married in 1946. That same day she moved into her lifelong residence on Riverneck Road in Chelmsford, MA, where she raised her own family surrounded by family and friends. Her fondest memories involve trick ‘o treating with the kids, sitting under the apple tree with Manuel and celebrating the holidays with the extended family. In her later years, she was an avid traveler working with Collette to facilitate tours for her dearest friends which also related to her involvement with opening and coordinating activities for the Chelmsford Senior Center. Viola loved to spend time with her Grandchildren and more so with her Great-Grandchildren who will forever refer to her as GG.

Viola will be missed by her three children; Francis Ferreira of Westford, MA; Donna Breen of Fall River, MA and Laura Nicholson of Barnstead, NH. Six Grandchildren Glenn Ferreira, Melissa (Breen) Moniz, Matthew Breen, Erin (O’Leary) Wilborn, Megan O’Leary, Brian O’Leary and seven Great Grandchildren: Madeline, Olivia, Teegan Owen, Keiva, Max, and Noah.

At her request, visiting hours are omitted. Burial will be on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00AM in St. Joseph’s Cemetery 96 Riverneck Road in Chelmsford, MA.