It is with great sadness that the family of Theresa Schultz of Middletown, RI announces her passing on July 30, 2021. Born in Annapolis, MD she was the daughter of the late Robert Lehman and Joan Earnest. She is the wife of the late Jeffrey Schultz.

All who knew Theresa, knew her for her fighting spirit and that she marched to the beat of her own drum. Her kids/grandkids were the light of her life. She loved to garden in the warm sun. Watching her plants flourish was a great joy in her later years. Her daughters remember her playing music and letting loose to her favorite songs. Her humor was unmatched, a laugh was all she wanted from the people around her. Her laugh was both contagious and heartwarming.

Theresa is survived by her children, Hayley Schultz and her partner Mark Terceira of Dartmouth. MA ; Danielle Schultz of Middletown, RI; Jeffrey Schultz of Newport, RI; and Angela Aube and her husband, Kevin, of Sierra Vista, AZ.

She is predeceased by her parents, Robert Lehman and Joan Earnest; her daughter, Jessica Hawthorn; her sister, Sheila Jeanne; and her husband, Jeffrey Schultz.

Funeral services will be private.

