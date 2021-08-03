Stella Volpicelli, 90, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on August 1, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.

Stella was born March 28, 1931, in Newport, RI, to the late Peter Daglis and Mary (Petrites) Daglis.

Stella was married to the late Gredo Volpicelli for 49 years.

Stella was a graduate of Rogers High School, Class of 1949. She attended the Newport Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1952, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Salve Regina University in 1979. Stella spoke fluent Greek. Stella worked at Newport hospital for many years. She was a nursing supervisor/manager on the 5th floor. She was also an instructor for the Newport Hospital School of Nursing.

Stella was a member of the Daughters of Penelope of St. Spyridon’s Church, serving as Vice President. She was also a member of the Newport Hospital Auxiliary and served on the Board of Trustees for the Newport Hospital Corporation.

Stella is survived by her children; Angela Volpicelli, Maria Kenney and her husband Kevin, Joseph Volpicelli, all of Portsmouth, and Vincent Volpicelli and his wife MaryJo of Centerville, MD. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Christine Krones , Marcus Botelho , Colton Kenney, and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 4-7 pm in Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday August 5, 2021 at 11:00 in Middletown Cemetery, Wyatt and Turner Roads in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stella Volpicelli Scholarship Fund C/O Maria Kenney 308 Jepson Lane Portsmouth, RI 02871