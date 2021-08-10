Salvatore “Tore” Raffa, age 75, of Newport, RI, passed away on August 6, 2021 at Newport Hospital after a short illness. He was the devoted husband of Janie (Coppit) Raffa for 54 years.

A lifelong Newporter, Salvatore was born in Newport to Thomas and Agnes (Bland) Raffa. He grew up in Newport and was a graduate of Rogers HS in 1964. Shortly after school, he enlisted into the US Air Force and served in Vietnam. During his service, in 1968 his unit was a part of the Tet Offensive and received the Presidential Unit Citation for their valor. Upon returning home, he began a long career for the Newport School Department, and retired as Plant Engineer for Thompson Middle School. Yet he soon found another job, and spent another 20 years working for the Preservation Society.

Tore was a longtime member of the Newport Elks and the Hibernian Hall and served his community as an Auxiliary Officer in the Newport Police Department. Finally, in retirement, Tore could be found enjoying regular visits with friends at Cappy’s, relaxing with a hot cup of coffee and sitting on the front porch, taking a good ride around the drive, or a breakfast at Mel’s. Above all, his greatest joy was spending time with his four grandchildren, Sal, Jed, Cooper and Macy, especially the summer days at Third Beach.

Salvatore is survived by his wife Janie Raffa of Newport, and his three daughters were his pride and joy, Elizabeth Raffa of Newport, Erin Raffa Ross and her husband James Ross of Tiverton, and Kimberly Raffa Pearce also of Tiverton, as well as four grandchildren Sal, Jed, Cooper and Macy. He also leaves a sister Carol Anderson of Colorado.

Salvatore is preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Russell and Thomas Raffa.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Newport Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph’s Church, Food Pantry, 5 Mann Ave, Newport, RI 02840.

