Mathew Minyo, age 40, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on August 9, 2021.

Mathew graduated Portsmouth High School with the class of 1999. He was an accomplished yacht refinisher, handyman, and jack of all trades. Mathew was charismatic, funny, selfless and was always willing to go out of his way for friends and family. He is survived by his mother Cheryle, his sister Kati, his brother John and wife Andrea of Portsmouth RI, and his brother Robert and wife Amy of South Hampton MA. Mathew is also survived by several nieces and nephews; Michael, Jacob, Victoria, Claire, Jesse, Rowan, Harrison and his goddaughter Mackenzie. Mat was also loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father John Minyo.

Calling Hours will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mathew will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth. A Celebration of Mat’s life will be held immediately following the Mass at the Portuguese American Citizen’s Club of Portsmouth, 35 Power St., Portsmouth