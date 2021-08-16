Mary E. Newman, 74, of Newport, Rhode Island passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on August 14, 2021.

Mary was born on February 13, 1947 to Richard and Alice (Coogan) Newman in Newport, RI. She grew up in Newport, Virginia and South Korea and graduated from Newton College of the Sacred Heart in 1969.

Mary was a devoted high school Math teacher for her entire career at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester, MA. She was very passionate, not only about teaching her students, but also mentoring and helping them be the best they can be. She very much enjoyed watching them succeed. Upon retirement, Mary relocated to Newport.

Mary enjoyed her time with her friends playing bridge and mahjong. She enjoyed spending her summer days at Third Beach and Hazard’s Beach. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed taking classes at Circle of Scholars at Salve Regina University. Mary also loved to golf and was a long time member of Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club. Mary loved to travel especially with family or friends. She traveled throughout the United States and around the world. She has lived in or visited every continent except for Antarctica.

Family was the most important thing to Mary. She truly loved the company of her sisters, Sue McCall and Cathy Dawson, her late brother, Dick Newman and her brothers-in-law, Roy McCall and Glenn Dawson. Her eight nieces, Ellen McCall (Frank Brennan), Alice Sheerin (Patrick), Mimi McCall Dowd, Christine Garske (Bill), Elizabeth Mitchell (Steve), Cate Dawson, Mary Taylor (Ian) and Maggie Dawson, all loved her very much and thoroughly enjoyed spending time together. Mary is also survived by fourteen grandnieces and nephews and one great-grandnephew.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Alice Newman and her brother, Dick Newman.

Visiting hours will be held at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport on Tuesday, August 17 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 18 at 10:00 AM in St. Mary’s Church, Spring Street, Newport. A private burial will follow later.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary’s memory to the Boys and Girls Club of Newport, 95 Church St, Newport, RI 02840 or by visiting www.bgcnewport.org