Margaret Lorraine Silveira, 75, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on August 11. Margaret was born in Providence to her parents John Alves and Mary (Soares) Sepagn. She was the wife of the late Anthony Silveira.

Margaret was an avid crafter and enjoyed sewing, baking, cake decorating and paper crafts. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and aunt. She loved spending time with her family.

Margaret is survived by her children Eva (Patao) Bird and her husband Ken of Coventry, Mark Patao of Jacksonville, FL, and Marie (Silveira) Allen and her husband Jeffrey of Coventry, her siblings William Soares, Ann Simmons, RoseMarie Smith, Clara Monis, and John Soares, and her Grandchildren Joshua, Maxwell, and Kalani Patao, Jerry and Tiffany Rogers, and David, Andrew, Ashlee and Elena Allen, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband Anthony, Margaret is preceded in death by her daughter Katherine (Patao) Rogers and her first husband Evaristo A. Patao.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, August 14, from 4-7 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com