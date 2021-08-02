Jayne E. Byam, 79, of Middletown, RI, passed away on July 28, 2021 peacefully at home. She was the loving wife of Kenneth Byam, for 53 years.

Born in Newport RI, Jayne was the daughter of the late Leo and Anne Buckley.

Jayne was a dedicated business owner of Subway since 1988. She was an incredible, one of a kind person with a zest for life, kind hearted, fun-loving and adored by all that knew her. Passionate about traveling to Aruba, Jayne also enjoyed going to the beach, bringing her beloved dog Noto to the dog park, playing bocce, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her husband Kenneth, Jayne is survived by her children, Sarah Byam, Laura Asher and Amanda Byam, all of Middletown, RI; her sister Judy Kuhn; her grandchildren Maddie Pirri, Jacob Scaff, Aidan Asher, Sadie Asher, Bella Scaff, Blair Borgeson, Ty Butler, Caydon Butler and two great-grandchildren Landon and Cameron Pirri.

In addition to her parents Jayne is preceded in death by her siblings Steve Buckley and Marianne Almeida.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 6, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. A funeral service will be held immediately after visitation at 11:00 AM in the funeral home.