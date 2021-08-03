Elvira Ferris, 98, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on August 1, 2021 at St. Clare Home in Newport. Elvira was born, January 1, 1923, in Newport, RI. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Antonia (Medeiros) Ferris.

Miss Ferris had worked as an assembler for over 15 years at the former GE Monowatt Plant in Newport, retiring in 1963. She had also worked at Perrotti’s Drug. Miss Ferris was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church in Portsmouth, and a member of the church choir. She also took care of all the Altar Linens for decades. Miss Ferris loved her family, and enjoyed taking care of them in their retirement. She will now join the rest of her family in their peaceful resting place.

She is survived by nine nephews, six nieces, and many great nieces and great nephews.

Elvira was preceded in death by all her siblings Amy Ferris, Mary DaPonte, Elizabeth Furtado, Julia Barbosa, Laura Amaral, Margaret Rego, Manuel Ferris and Joseph Ferris Jr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 7th from 8:30 to 9:30AM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth.

Following visitation, her funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am at St. Anthony’s Church in Portsmouth.

Burial will be in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane in Middletown.