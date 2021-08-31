Beverly Ann (Cicerone) Baker, 82, passed away, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Morgan Health Center, Johnston.



She was the wife of the late Charles D. Baker.

Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Fiorindo A. and Marjorie C. (Bywater) Cicerone.



Beverly grew up in Middletown and resided on Sherwood Road for many years. She worked as an office manager for the Brick Market Place in Newport. Beverly enjoyed many years singing as a founding member of the Swanhurst Chorus.

She leaves her daughters Chris Davis Serpa and her husband Bill of Jupiter, FL and Debra A. Davis of Newport, as well as her grandchildren Alicia Serpa, Sophia Serpa and Eric Clemmons.



Beverly also leaves her sister and best friend Elaine Rodericks, her nephew Brian Rodericks both of Warwick and stepdaughters, Melissa Paiva of Middletown and Laurie Rodamaker of Iowa.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Her funeral will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will take place at Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360.

