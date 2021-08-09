Ms. Anne Segerson, age 69, of Newport and North Kingstown, passed away on August 6, 2021, at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care in Providence, RI



Anne was born in October 14, 1951, in Newport, RI, and was raised in Newport and Middletown. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Smith) Segerson, and attended Hazard Memorial School and St Catherine’s Academy in Newport. She also matriculated in Psycology at the University of Rhode Island and then worked under contract for the government in logistics. After moving to North Kingston, she cared for her mother and continued this occupation.



Anne was a very creative person, as well as a talented singer and musician. She performed with several bands over the years and was known for her beautiful voice and stage presence. In addition, she developed an interest in martial arts and became quite proficient. At her last parish, St. Bernard’s in North Kingstown, she was a member of the St. Stephen Ministry, delivering communion to many who could not attend Mass. She will be missed by all who knew her, and for her quiet but caring ways.



Anne is survived by her brother Robert Segerson and his wife, Eileen, of Indialantic, Fl. She is also survived by her nieces; Ingrid Morelli and her husband Edward, of Pensacola, FL, Beth Dufour and her husband Ronald and Lisa Segerson, of North Kingstown, RI, and is the great aunt to 3 Boys and 4 girls.



Her Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Church, Mann Avenue and Broadway in Newport.

Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to The American Cancer Society.