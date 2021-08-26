Time to plan ahead.
Newport Folk and Jazz Festival organizers today announced the dates for the 2022 events. The Folk Festival will be held at Fort Adams State Park July 22-24, 2022, and the Jazz Festival is scheduled for July 29-31, 2022.
With the expectation of full capacity events next summer, it’s notable the Folk Festival is returning to a three-day format, after spreading the 2021 Festival over six days. “Folk On,” the 2021 version of the Folk Festival, was the first major live music festival to happen since the pandemic began.
The Festival Foundation also announced a “merch re-drop” today. Head to the websites below for more. Click here for Newport Folk Festival. Click here for Newport Jazz Festival.
What’sUpNewp will have continuing coverage of the historic Festivals all year long.
