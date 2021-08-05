The Run&Shoot Filmworks Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF), also known as”The Summer’s Finest Film Festival”, will return to Oaks Bluff for its 19th year August 6 – 14, 2021.

The MVAAFF is a nine-day event that showcases the works of independent and established African-American filmmakers.

See the full 2021 itinerary here.

Tickets are now on sale for each event. All screenings and events will take place at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center, located at 100 Edgartown Vineyard Haven Road in Oaks Bluff.

According to their website, the MVAAFF has screened and promoted some of the most outstanding and emerging Feature, Documentary and Short films produced by and starring African Americans from across the world.