The Little Compton School Department has partnered with the Little Compton Community Center to offer the district’s students numerous summer learning opportunities designed, in part, to help address learning loss caused by an extraordinary year of disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Twenty-five students are currently participating in the Little Compton Community Center’s summer learning program.

“While school may be out for the summer, that doesn’t mean learning stops for our Little Compton students,” said Dr. Laurie Dias-Mitchell n a statement. “Thanks to federal stimulus dollars, we’ve been able to partner with the Little Compton Community Center to develop a number of high-quality summer learning opportunities for our students. From reading programs, to tutoring, to experiential learning, our students are engaged, learning, and also enjoying some summer time fun. Our partnership with the Little Compton Community Center has been tremendous, especially in a year when so many of our students experienced learning disruptions due to COVID-19. Thanks to this partnership, and other summer learning programs, our students are making up for lost learning, growing over the summer, and will be ready for the 2021-2022 school year, which starts in a few short weeks.”

Pictured: Students participating in the Little Compton Community Center’s summer learning program.

“For years we have offered a summer camp for area youth, and by working with the Little Compton School Department we’ve been able to transform camp into a number of high-quality summer learning opportunities,” said Doug Orville, Executive Director of the Little Compton Community Center in a statement. “We’re proud to be doing our part to keep our Little Compton students engaged and learning, while also enjoying fun summertime activities.”

In addition to the partnership with the Little Compton Community Center, the Little Compton School District is also offering an intensive summer tutoring program. Twelve students are participating in this on-campus program that offers high quality K-8 Language Arts tutoring to accelerate student learning in reading and writing.