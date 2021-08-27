Kristin Hersh, a Newport native who co-founded the legendary alt-rock band Throwing Muses with her stepsister Tanya Donelly, will appear for a conversation with bandmate and drummer Dave Narcizo on September 3rd. The event is scheduled for 7PM at Charter Books, at 8 Broadway in Newport.

Kristin Hersh (Photo: Peter Mellekas)

Hersh will be discussing and signing copies of her recently-released book Seeing Sideways, A Memoir of Music and Motherhood. Sprinkled with her song lyrics, the book tells the story of how she faced challenges as an artist and mother.

Hersh has authored two previous books, Rat Girl and Don’t Suck. More information can be found on Hersh’s website here. Watch the video below for a preview.

For more information on her appearance at Charter Books, click on the event page here.

