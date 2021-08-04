On Thursday, August 12 at 10:00 am, Newport Public Schools, joined by city and state officials, students, teachers, and families will celebrate the expansion of Pell Elementary School at a construction groundbreaking ceremony.

Scheduled to attend the event are General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Newport School Committee Chair Raymond Gomes, Superientant Colleen Burns Jermain, Pell Elementary School Principal, Traci Westman, and Pell Elementary School students, teachers, and families.

Newport voters last November approved a $106.33 million school bond that will finance the Pell Elementary School addition and a new Rogers High School. The total bond authorization for the Pell Elementary School expansion is $7,472,300.

The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public.