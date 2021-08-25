UNCASVILLE, CT (August 24, 2021)– Fresh off the heels of releasing their second studio album shenanigans nite club Goose is hitting the road for a epic tour this winter. The nationwide tour stops at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $58.50, $48.50 and $38.50 and on sale Friday, August 27th at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Goose fans can also find more information at their website.  

The Norwalk Connecticut based four-piece jam band, is comprised of Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keyboards/guitar), Trevor Weeks (bass), and Ben Atkind (drums).

Goose’s music is the culmination of a rich history between friends of differing ages and experiences from the same small town in Connecticut, drawn together through a deep love of music and storytelling. As a band who urges their fans to step off the beaten path, shenanigans nite club, stands alone as a concise sonic snapshot of a defining epoch, each track contains whispers of what’s to come.

The Latest From What's Up Newp

Never Miss A Story, Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Ken Abrams

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music and more for What'sUpNewp, Providence Monthly, SO RI, and The Bay. He DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse" Tuesday nights, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.