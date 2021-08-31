By Sandy Kristiansson, Fort Adams Trust

The Fort Adams Trust is pleased to announce its fall 2021 schedule of community events for all to enjoy every weekend ranging from classic car shows & food truck festivals to road races & walkathon fundraisers, and finally celebrations of fun for families & children.

It all starts off with Sunday morning mainstays, “Cars & Coffee” sponsored by the Audrain Museum on September 5th followed by the Middletown Rotary Car Show, September 19th and an automobile finale of the Concors’ d’Elegance on October 2nd. For runners and walkers, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is September 25th with the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk, to honor families of fallen heroes, on October 3rd.

For the foodies, the well-anticipated Food Truck & Craft Beer Festivals will be the weekend of October 15th-16th. And finally, for your furry friends, the Potter League’s Heart & Sole Walk for Animals on October 24th with the finale of children’s Halloween favorite, Trunk or Treat on October 31st, made possible by the Audrain Museum.

Throughout all of these unique events are Fort Adams’ daily guided and self-guided tours along with great picnic fare at the fort’s Visitors Center.

The full fall event schedule at the fort is:

Audrain Cars & Coffee – Sunday, September 5th

Middletown Rotary Car Show – Sunday, September 19th

Walk to End Alzheimer’s– Saturday, September 25th

Audrain Cars & Coffee – Saturday, October 2nd

Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk – Sunday, October 3rd

Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival – Saturday, October 16th & Sunday, October 17th

Potter League Heart & Sole Walk for Animals – Sunday, October 24 th

Audrain Cars & Coffee – Trunk or Treat – Sunday, October 31st

Details on each event, daily guided and self-guided tours are available at fortadams.org .

“The Fort Adams Trust has always been proud of holding a variety of community focused events throughout the year with a special focus on the surrounding area as the seasons’ progress from summer tourism to more local fall year-end events. We are especially pleased this fall to have a dynamic array of fort produced and events sponsored by our community partners that appeal to aficionados, as well as more general family fun,” offered Chris Zeeman, president of the Fort Adams Trust. “The events unto themselves are all great, but when you couple that with the setting of Fort Adams; it makes them each a-can’t-miss opportunity for weekend fun,” he further added.

About the Fort Adams Trust:



The Fort Adams Trust is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit responsible for preservation, programming, and promoting the National Historic Landmarks in Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island. Over 100,000 people tour the Fort and attend events in the Park annually. The Trust accepts donations to support its preservation and programming missions. http://www.FortAdams.org

