Foodlove Market, an upscale specialty market from Newport Restaurant Group, has will open its doors at 1037 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown at 7 am on Friday.

Foodlove offers customers a variety of chef-driven prepared foods and grab-and-go meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; a curated selection of groceries and provisions from local purveyors; and indoor and outdoor seating, seven days a week from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm For more information, please visit www.foodlovemarket.com.

“We are thrilled to have opened our doors at Foodlove Market, a unique endeavor for us as a company, and one we are especially proud of,” said Paul O’Reilly, President and Chief Executive Officer, Newport Restaurant Group in a statement.

O’Reilly gave What’s Up Newp a tour of the facility on Monday and emphasized that every decision was made with the love of real food in mind, “Foodlove fills a void for our year-round community, summer residents, and visitors by offering fresh, delicious foods in a way that is convenient for the customer, whether they are packing a picnic for the beach, hosting a gathering at home, or simply want to put a satisfying meal on the family table after a long day.”

Executive Chef Todd Schiller is overseeing the market’s culinary direction and brings more than a decade of industry experience, including with Whole Foods Market and as a chef at several well-known restaurants including Forty 1 North, Kinkead’s in Washington, D.C. and five-star, five-diamond, Michelin-starred The Inn at Little Washington in Virginia.

Prepared and grab-and-go foods are available all day, and include a variety of panini; vegetables, pasta and grain salads by the pint, quart, and pound; rotisserie chickens with a selection of sauces; soups, including the Mooring’s famous clam chowder; wood-fired and cast-iron pan pizzas; sushi, poke and rice bowls; and sandwiches served on Seven Stars Bakery breads. A selection of prepared items from NRG restaurants include Avvio’s Chicken Parmesan; Bar ‘Cino’s Cacio e Pepe Torte; Trio’s Meatballs with Kenyon’s polenta, summer corn, and tomato sauce; and Boat House’s Shrimp Scampi, to name a few.

The cafe menu features a selection of Breakfast Sandwiches served on a choice of brioche roll or bagel, including Bacon, Egg & Cheese; Porchetta, Egg & Cheese; Avocado Toast with tomato, radish, red onion, and lime; and Smoked Salmon Croissant with chive cream cheese, red onion, cucumbers, capers, and lemon and Breakfast Bowls, such as Huevos Rancheros with rice, black beans and eggs with cheddar cheese, scallion sour cream, salsa and served with lime tortilla chips and cilantro; Veggie Hash & Eggs with the option to add bacon, porchetta, or local vegan jerk mozzarella; and an Oatmeal Fruit Bowl with yogurt and chia seeds.

Market Street Bowls include the Spicy Salmon with fried rice, pickled cucumber radish salad, scallions, and crunchy lo mein noodles; vegan local Jerk Mozzarella with roast carrots, cauliflower, arugula, and tomato-corn salad with vegan yogurt, citrus vinaigrette, and crunchy chickpeas; Pork Carnitas with jalapeño, black beans, scallion rice, pickled onions, pineapple salsa, scallion crema, lime, cilantro, and plantains; Sesame Ginger Beef with garlicky green beans, scallion rice, lo mein noodles, and sesame seeds; Indian Butter Chicken with cauliflower scallion rice, naan, cardamom yogurt, lime, and cilantro; and a Smokehouse Chili Bowl with scallion sour cream, cheddar cheese, and tortilla chips.

Sandwiches include the Rotisserie Chicken with garlic aioli and arugula salad on French bread; Pulled Pork with ancho mayo and firecracker slaw on a brioche bun; Meatball & Provolone Sub; and tacos, including Black Bean with scallion rice, firecracker slaw, cilantro and lime, Korean Beef with sriracha and kimchi slaw, and Carnitas with ancho mayo and firecracker slaw, all served with chips and salsa.

Wood-fired Pan Pizzas are available in personal, small, and large sizes and include Just Cheese: San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano, also available with Calabrese salami; a Tomato Pie: San Marzano tomato, basil, sea salt, Grana Padano; White: mascarpone, mozzarella, goat cheese, caramelized onion, Romano, and herb oil; Fig & Prosciutto: mozzarella, blue cheese, fig jam, arugula, prosciutto, Grana Padano, and saba; Meatball with San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, and Parmesan; Southwest: chipotle-mascarpone, carnitas, Pepper Jack, corn, black bean, pickled red onion, scallion, and Cotija; Bada Bing: San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, Calabrese, red onion, pepperoncini, and chili flakes; RI Mushroom: mascarpone, mozzarella, RI Mushrooms, truffle ricotta, and chive; and Chicken Pesto: mascarpone, mozzarella, rotisserie chicken, basil pesto, caramelized onion, garlic, tomato, and Pecorino.

Foodlove’s beverage offerings, curated by Newport Restaurant Group beverage director Shawn Westhoven, include LaLuna RI Kombucha on draft, housemade lemonade, custom roast coffee, Japanese method iced coffee, cold brewed nitro coffee on draft, and a selection of hot and iced espresso-based beverages including a Lavender & Honey Latte with lavender flowers and honey; Chai Latte with turmeric, ginger, cayenne, maple, and oat milk; Mushroom Mocha with dutch cocoa, and mushroom; Thai Coffee, a blend of espresso and coffee with cinnamon-cream; and Frozen Golden Milk Horchata.

A selection of sake, bottled and draught local beer, and organic wines are also available to be enjoyed in the cafe.

Foodlove offers flexibility in ordering as well; customers can place their orders at the counter, at the in-store kiosks, and online for curbside pickup at foodlovemarket.com. Members of NRG’s complimentary Fare Rewards loyalty program are able to earn and redeem points with every purchase at Foodlove.

Foodlove Market is still hiring, interested applicants should visit www.newportrestaurantgroup.com/careers.